Jillette Heartley Lorber

February 4, 1974 — February 17, 2021
Jillette was born February 4, 1974, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Douglas and Bonnie (Clayton) Heartley. She passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2021, from a brain aneurysm.
She graduated from R.A. Long in 1992. She was employed at Comfort Inn and had a house cleaning business.
She married Jason Lorber in 2011 and together had a son, Jeremiah. She was strong willed, but also kind, hard working and thoughtful.
She is survived by her husband; son; parents; brothers Jason (Monique) in Herriman, Utah; and Brian, in Longview; a nephew, Damian (Crystal); a great niece, Sage; and a large extended family and many friends.
No service will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kidspace, 2145 Tibbetts Drive, Longview, WA 98632.
