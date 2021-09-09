 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jill Ann Lindsey (Lee)
0 entries

Jill Ann Lindsey (Lee)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jill Ann Lindsey (Lee)

March 13, 1953 — Aug. 27, 2021

Jill Anna Lindsey (Lee), 68, of Longview, Washington, passed away August 27, 2021, after a brief battle with pneumonia.

Jill (Suzy) was born on March 13, 1953 in Tacoma, Washington, to Gloria Ann Huckaba Lee and Clifford Flave Lee, Jr.

She attended Lincoln High School in Tacoma and graduated in 1971.

Jill is survived by her husband, Jeffrey David Lindsey, of Longview; sister Shawn Lee Payne of Wenatchee; daughters Breanna Lee Sides (McCabe) of Salem, Jordgeanna Marie Moxley of Longview, and Norlyn Louise Moxley of Longview; her new son-in-law Timothy James McCabe of Salem; and grandchildren Brooklyn, Dailynn, Loki and Josiah.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Gloria and Clifford; and by her sisters Jaclyn (Jackie) Lee Clark of Shelton and Pauline Kay (KK) Graves of Tacoma.

Jill was a long-term resident of Tacoma where she was a supervisor at Pedersons for many years until their closure. In 1999, Jill moved with her family down to Kelso where she became the swing shift supervisor for Foster Farms. After more than 30 years, she retired leaving behind an incredible and loving work crew who often referred to her as the The Queen.

During her years in Kelso, Jill also was the co-owner of Moxley Express on Westside Highway, the Coffee Lady at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice, the Moxley Express Coffee truck and a few ice cream trucks. Jill was most known for her time running the coffee truck at the Kelso Bridge Market and the Coffee Lady stand with her daughter Breanna during these years. After retirement Jill often spent her time with her church family at Calvary cooking for events, volunteering within the community and helping out with the church’s Trader Joe’s donations.

Jill and her husband, Jeff, were avid beach goers and loved long walks on the beach at Moclips collecting sand dollars and taking road trips.

Jill will be most remembered for her caring personality, deep love for her friends and family and of her love of God.

A service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in Kelso at Calvary Church.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Young cannabis users twice as likely to have a heart attack

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News