Jill Ann Lindsey (Lee)

March 13, 1953 — Aug. 27, 2021

Jill Anna Lindsey (Lee), 68, of Longview, Washington, passed away August 27, 2021, after a brief battle with pneumonia.

Jill (Suzy) was born on March 13, 1953 in Tacoma, Washington, to Gloria Ann Huckaba Lee and Clifford Flave Lee, Jr.

She attended Lincoln High School in Tacoma and graduated in 1971.

Jill is survived by her husband, Jeffrey David Lindsey, of Longview; sister Shawn Lee Payne of Wenatchee; daughters Breanna Lee Sides (McCabe) of Salem, Jordgeanna Marie Moxley of Longview, and Norlyn Louise Moxley of Longview; her new son-in-law Timothy James McCabe of Salem; and grandchildren Brooklyn, Dailynn, Loki and Josiah.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents, Gloria and Clifford; and by her sisters Jaclyn (Jackie) Lee Clark of Shelton and Pauline Kay (KK) Graves of Tacoma.

Jill was a long-term resident of Tacoma where she was a supervisor at Pedersons for many years until their closure. In 1999, Jill moved with her family down to Kelso where she became the swing shift supervisor for Foster Farms. After more than 30 years, she retired leaving behind an incredible and loving work crew who often referred to her as the The Queen.