Jessie Freeman Allen

Apr. 29, 1944 - July 31, 2022

Jessie was a long time resident of the Longview/Kelso area. He worked as an auto mechanic at area Toyota and Chevrolet dealerships. In the late 70's, he transitioned to truck driving and truck repair where he owned and operated J and J Trucking and J and J truck repair.

Jessie enjoyed traveling, people and horse trading so in his retirement he lived in a travel trailer with his wife, Charlotte and they traveled around the Western US buying and selling at flea markets, being campground hosts and lastly as a maintenance mechanic for American Land and Leisure.

Jessie was preceded in death by his daughter, Eva Allen and his son, Rex Allen. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; three step sons, 10 grand children and 12 great grand children.

Celebration of Life will held at 11am on Sept. 10 at Exodus Christian Fellowship (2746 Ocean Beach Hwy. Longview), followed by a potluck at Riverside Park.