Jessie Faye Rambo Olsen

Oct. 1, 1919 — Jan. 25, 2022

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Jessie Faye Olsen, passed away January 25, 2022. She was born to Clarence Andrew Rambo and Pansy Leona Rambo on October 1, 1919, in Knowles, Oklahoma. Jessie was preceded in death by her husbands, Vernon Bond (1961) and Walter Olsen (1988); sons Jerry Lee Bond (1982), Eldon Leroy Bond (2021); seven brothers and sisters; great-grandson Kyle Burkle; and three nieces.

She is survived by son Larry Vern Bond; three daughters-in-law: Palene Bond, Arleta Bond (husband George Lott), and Sandra Davidson; seven grandchildren: Keith Bond (Monique), Kevin Bond (Tina), Patrick Bond (Julie), Danna Burkle (Rick), Brent Bond (Deanna), Denice Norton (Josh) and Denell Eldridge; 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jessie (Momma) was a wonderful and loving matriarch and always gave of herself to all the family. She was the guiding light for her family. She was at her greatest joy when she could be around all of her family. She will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. February, 3, 2022, at Green Hills Cemetery, Kelso Washington, with Marcia Gambaro officiating.