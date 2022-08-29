Jessie Allen Freeman

April 29, 1944 — July 31, 2022

Jessie was a longtime resident of the Longview/Kelso area. He worked as an auto mechanic at area Toyota and Chevrolet dealerships. In the late 1970s, he transitioned to truck driving and truck repair where he owned and operated J and J Trucking and J and J Truck Repair.

Jessie enjoyed traveling, people and horse trading so in his retirement he lived in a travel trailer with his wife, Charlotte, and they traveled around the Western United States buying and selling at flea markets, being campground hosts and lastly as a maintenance mechanic for American Land and Leisure.

Jessie was preceded in death by his daughter, Eva Allen; and his son, Rex Allen. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; three stepsons; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will held at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Exodus Christian Fellowship, 2746 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. A potluck takes place after the celebration of life at at Riverside Park.