Aug. 12, 1958—Dec. 9, 2022
Jessica was 64 years old when she passed on December 9, 2022. She is survived by two siblings, David and Martha, and her four children: her daughter, Sierra and three sons, Cody, Dallas and Jason.
She was an artist of her trade in remodeling and craftsmanship and was also a licensed plumber.
Born as John Christian Warburton, in 2015 she set herself free as Jessica Ray Dawn, inheriting her daughter’s middle name as her last name.
Retired, she enjoyed her dogs and her woodworking, spending time with her friends and family. She loved off-roading in her Jeep, the color turquoise and salty margaritas. She was fun, caring and loving.
A letter written to Jessica: “This room has special moments that it will hold forever and it was very special because it was given second life by someone who cared enough and had imagination enough to make it something unique and different, you...”- Patti Peterson
She will be dearly missed by those who loved and cherished her.
