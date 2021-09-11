Jessi Mae Flagg

Jan. 20, 1960 — Sept. 6, 2021

Celebrating the life of Jessie Mae Flagg who passed away unexpectedly on September 6 at her home in Kelso, Washington.

Jessi was the loving wife of 38 years to John E. Flagg and caring mother of John J. Flagg. Born to Everett and Nancy Steele in Castle Rock, Jessie graduated from Toutle Lake High School and lived in the Kelso area her entire life.

Jessi was a woman of many trades during her working years. She graduated from cosmetology school and began her career practicing on her husband and sisters when big perms were popular. Her hairdressing skills proved invaluable as she went to homes of elderly ladies and gave them haircuts and styles when they could not leave their homes. She was especially kind assisting her mother-in-law Miriam Flagg maintain a stylish look when she was having cancer treatments.