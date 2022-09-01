Jesse Ray Hughes

Jesse was born to Penny Hughes and Mike Wiersma. Jesse was a loving, caring man for his girlfriend Aquisha Bacca, a wonderful brother to Terra O'Dowd and a fun-loving uncle to Deon and Tywan Hughes and Josiah and Jakayla O'Dowd. He always has been and forever will be the “SONSHINE” in our lives and the lives he has touched. We will always miss you. Until our paths cross again.