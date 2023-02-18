Jesse E. Minium, Jr.

Jan. 31, 1935 - Feb. 4, 2023

Jesse E. Minium, Jr., 88, passed away at home in Kelso, WA on February 4, 2023. Jess was born on January 31st, 1935, to Jesse and Margaret Minium in Silver Lake, WA. He was one of ten siblings. Jess and much of his family spent a lifetime of adventures in the Kelso-Longview, WA area.

Jess married the love of his life, Donna, and together they had four children, Matt, Julie, Margie, and Jesse. Donna passed away far too early throwing a curve in all their lives. Jess is now at rest next to her.

Jess grew up in the Kelso area attending school and playing sports. He proudly served in the U.S. Armed Services and later continued his service as a local police officer. Jess then became an Attorney of Law practicing until he left us.

Jess was a wondrous philosopher who loved to share his thoughts and enjoyed continually studying life. He loved God, nature, geology, sports and much more. He stayed remarkably fit by out-walking and out-swimming the rest of us. Yet most of all, Jess loved and cherished his family who will miss him dearly.

Jess is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse & Margaret Minium, his siblings, Dan Levy, Judy Ross, Maxine Carlson, Mack Minium, Chuck Minium, Tommy Minium, Roy Minium and Bob Minium, his wife, Donna Minium, and his daughter, Margie Minium.

Jess is survived by his sister, Darlene Wallace, his sons Matthew and Jesse Minium, his daughter, Julie (Deny) Derum, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family invites you to a Celebration of Life for Jess on Sunday February 26th at 2:00 p.m. at the Longview Moose. Please come share your stories! The family also thanks Dahl-McVicker Funeral Homes for their support and services.