Jess Lawrence Turner

Oct. 27, 1978 — Oct. 16, 2021

Jess, loving father and son, passed away October 16, 2021, at Community Health and Hospice. He was a 1997 graduate of Kelso High School. He went on to Centralia College to play baseball in 1999. He signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Lewiston Clarkston College, but was drafted in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Minnesota Twins. Jess went on to play pro baseball for nine years.

The love of his life was his son, Jackson. They shared the love of baseball, football, RC cars, motorcycles, building and racing dwarf cars, music, and camping. If you saw Jess, his little buddy Jackson was by his side.

Jess was a gifted athlete, baseball, football, swimming and snow skier. He loved the outdoors. He was a member of the Kelso Elks, the Pacific Hardtop Association, Western States Dwarf Car Association, and the Baseball Alumni. He had an infectious laugh and smile. He was a very kind and generous soul. Once you were his friend, you always were a friend, from childhood to adulthood. He was very creative, mechanical, funny and very protective of his friends and family. He was a deep thinker and always put everyone else first. He was a great cook, loved to write poems and could play songs on his guitar by ear. He loved his family, friends and racing family.