Jess Arledge

Life will never be the same for the family and friends of Jess Michael Arledge, who died at the age of 80 on July 14, 2020, after a short battle with coronavirus. Jess was born to Jesse and Margaret Arledge on March 2, 1940 and was the youngest of four children. God brought a man into the world who absolutely loved people, and whose smile, laugh and storytelling innately drew people to him.

Jess had an adventurous spirit and vivaciousness for life and learning. He was an extraordinary man that threw himself into accomplishing whatever he set his mind to. He was a gifted athlete, playing baseball and football in high school and college, later coaching both in Kelso. He wanted to learn to fly, so he earned his pilot’s license. He was a member of Mazamas and climbed many mountains in the Pacific Northwest. After a few years, Jess decided to pursue his interest in building. He was a self-taught and skilled builder and craftsman, who started Arledge Construction Company, building the Longview Presbyterian Church and a multitude of custom homes in the area, prior to earning his Master’s Degree in Education and returning to teaching in Kelso, Washington as a science teacher at Huntington Junior High School. He was a passionate and exciting teacher who loved to share knowledge and his love of learning with his students. Jess was an avid fisherman; he spent many enjoyable hours bass fishing on Silverlake and salmon fishing on the Cowlitz and Columbia River. From building his own boat to collecting antique cars, Jess never got bored.