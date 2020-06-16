× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 3, 1945 – June 8, 2020

Jerry William Uhri 75, of Castle Rock passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born in Longview to Bill Uhri and Leona (Uhri) Rogers. Jerry graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1963. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS CATFISH.

Jerry worked as a Diesel Mechanic in construction most of his life. He owned Beard’s Hollow Tavern and the Coal Creek Store before retiring in 2006. He is a member of the Eagles, Moose, VFW, and Scottish Rite of Freemasons. He enjoyed winters in Yuma with friends, Nascar, building his hot rods and taking them to car shows, going to the casinos. His kids agree that Jerry was strong yet gentle, stern yet loving, stubborn beyond words, sarcasm for days, smart, brave, compassionate, loved unconditionally and will be missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife Cheris (Moss) Uhri, two sisters Dona Davis, Billie Michael, his brothers Ron Rogers, Gary Rogers. His children Mindy Uhri, Heidi Uhri, Thad Shelton and grandchildren Sasha Cunningham, Bailey Newcomb, Christian Uhri. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

