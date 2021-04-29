Jerry Wayne Farnsworth

October 13, 1943 — April 18, 2021

Jerry is survived by his wife, Dottie; three sons, Ronnie, Michael, Willie; and five grandchildren. Jerry grew up in Snowflake Ariz., and received a football scholarship to EAU in Thatcher Ariz., where he met Dottie and the two were married in 1964.

His career was in the pulp and paper industry and it afforded him the opportunity to move around the country. In 1977, he was hired by Norpac and moved the family from Houston, Texas, to Kelso, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Jerry was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master in Houston for a number of years. He also had a shrimp boat and part-time business selling shrimp while working at the local paper mill.

He worked at Norpac for 11 years and was involved in starting up all three paper machines. He also was the papermaking liaison to Jujo Paper, the Japanese company that partnered with Weyerhaeuser to form Norpac.

Jerry moved on from Norpac and took a consulting position with Appleton Mills, a national vendor to the pulp and paper industry. He traveled all over the world troubleshooting paper machines and processes. He was well respected in the industry and made many friends.

His dedication to family and friends will truly be missed.