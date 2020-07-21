Jerry W Evans
Jerry W Evans

Jerry W. Evans

March 24, 1939—July 18, 2020

Jerry was a quiet faithful husband. He served in the U. S. Air Force and retired as a papermaker from Longview Fibre Company after 40 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Susan and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held.

