Jerry Totten

February 24, 1953 — April 8, 2021

Jerry passed away April 8, 2021, at the age of 68 after a six-year battle with cancer.

Jerry was born to Charles and Delores Totten on February 24, 1953, in Moscow, Idaho. As a child, Jerry was very exceptional at basketball. He played varsity basketball for his father in high school and went on to play at the collegiate level.

Jerry met the love of his life, Kay (Ashley) Totten, at Kelso High School. They were married in 1977 and lived happily together for 43 years. During that time they raised two children, Alex and Meghan, together.

Jerry worked with his close friend and business partner, Jim Peterson, as independent construction contractors in Southwest Washington for 29 years — where he and his partner are well-known in the community for their hard work and integrity.

Jerry enjoyed going on many adventures with his family, as well as telling numerous stories of his travels to anyone who had time to listen. He especially enjoyed visiting Hawaii, listening to his favorite musicians in concert, and watching the sunset.

Jerry was especially known for his holiday spirit where he would spend several weeks setting up elaborate Christmas decorations. Within the family he was also well known for his infectious laughter, as well as the way he entertained the children. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his two grandchildren.

Jerry leaves behind his wife, Kay; two children, Alex Totten and Meghan Stumph (Rob); two grandchildren, Makenzie and Kylee; a brother, Mark Totten (Crystal); and a sister, Kathy Reynolds. He will be missed by all who enjoyed his company.

