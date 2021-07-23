December 26, 1944—July 19, 2021
Jerry Ray Jarrell, of Kelso, 76, passed away on July 19, 2021, at home after a long going battle with Parkinson’s & Lewy Body Dementia. He was born December 26, 1944, in Longview WA, to Curtis Lee and Ruth Esther (Arnold) Jarrell. Jerry graduated from Kelso High School in 1963 and enlisted in the Navy Reserves in January of 1962. He then served in the Navy until he was discharged in January of 1968.
Jerry worked as a welder until retiring in 2006. He primarily worked for Reynolds Aluminum until they closed. His favorite pastime was anything that involved car races or motorcycles throughout the years and more recently he enjoyed spending Saturday nights at the local car races with his wife Betty. He also loved other outdoor activities such as camping, fishing & hunting.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty Jarrell; two daughters, Jennifer Ridgway & Rebecca Roe; a step-son, Scott Williams; four grandchildren, Joseph Pliler, Bryce Pliler, Tanner Pliler & Korbi Mackley; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Marie Covel, Clara Jo Manning & Emma Lou Fields.
Jerry is proceeded in death by his parents, Curtis & Ruth, his brother Lonnie Lee Jarrell and his grandson, Frederick Mackley.
No services will be held at Jerry’s request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.