December 26, 1944—July 19, 2021

Jerry Ray Jarrell, of Kelso, 76, passed away on July 19, 2021, at home after a long going battle with Parkinson’s & Lewy Body Dementia. He was born December 26, 1944, in Longview WA, to Curtis Lee and Ruth Esther (Arnold) Jarrell. Jerry graduated from Kelso High School in 1963 and enlisted in the Navy Reserves in January of 1962. He then served in the Navy until he was discharged in January of 1968.

Jerry worked as a welder until retiring in 2006. He primarily worked for Reynolds Aluminum until they closed. His favorite pastime was anything that involved car races or motorcycles throughout the years and more recently he enjoyed spending Saturday nights at the local car races with his wife Betty. He also loved other outdoor activities such as camping, fishing & hunting.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty Jarrell; two daughters, Jennifer Ridgway & Rebecca Roe; a step-son, Scott Williams; four grandchildren, Joseph Pliler, Bryce Pliler, Tanner Pliler & Korbi Mackley; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Marie Covel, Clara Jo Manning & Emma Lou Fields.

Jerry is proceeded in death by his parents, Curtis & Ruth, his brother Lonnie Lee Jarrell and his grandson, Frederick Mackley.

No services will be held at Jerry’s request.