Jerry Michael Young

Jerry's journey began on May 22, 1939, to Cecil Young and Virginia Young in Longview, Washington. He grew up with two brothers, Pat and Jack. After graduating he moved to California.

Jerry loved riding horses and rodeoing. He made a life becoming a stuntman in the movies. His longest show was becoming James Arness' stunt double for "Gunsmoke" for 11 years. His walls were covered with "Gunsmoke" pictures days, rodeos and his other appreciation, his daughter, Lori Black Young.