Jerry Jay Lunsford

July 17, 1970 — Sept. 6, 2021
Jerry Lunsford, age 51, passed away Monday September 6, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington. He was born in 1970 in Eugene, Oregon, to Garry Hugh Lunsford and Constance Gail Brown, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his fiancè, Velia Barreras; two children, Jerry H. Lunsford, 15, and daughter Reyna Gail Corrine Lunsford, 7; as well as his sister Karen and brothers James and Ryan.
Jerry grew up in the states of Oregon and Washington. He played semi-pro football and was a diehard fan of the New York Giants and has always loved the outdoors. He requested to be cremated and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
