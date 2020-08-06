Jerry Frank Aldrich

Born Oct. 21, 1931 in Portland, Ore., he passed away June 26, 2020 at home with family by his side in Scottsdale, Ariz. Jerry graduated from Kelso High School in Washington State, Class of 1950. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. He went on to attend University of Washington and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He worked 25 years for Chevron, of which four years were spend in Saudi Arabia with ARAMCO. Jerry and his wife Joyce were married for 68 years and spent their retirement in Scottsdale, Ariz.