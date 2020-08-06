Jerry Frank Aldrich

October 21, 1931—June 26, 2020
Born Oct. 21, 1931 in Portland, Ore., he passed away June 26, 2020 at home with family by his side in Scottsdale, Ariz. Jerry graduated from Kelso High School in Washington State, Class of 1950. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. He went on to attend University of Washington and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He worked 25 years for Chevron, of which four years were spend in Saudi Arabia with ARAMCO. Jerry and his wife Joyce were married for 68 years and spent their retirement in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents (Owen and Agnes), his sisters (Libby and Joyce). He is survived by his wife, Joyce, his three children, Ted, Debbie, and Tim (Cindy) Aldrich. His four grandsons, Jared, Ken, Elliott, and Shane. One granddaughter, Lauren. Three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Dominic, and Stella. Along with several nieces and nephews.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.