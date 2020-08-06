You have permission to edit this article.
Jerry Frank Aldrich
October 21, 1931—June 26, 2020

Born Oct. 21, 1931 in Portland, Ore., he passed away June 26, 2020 at home with family by his side in Scottsdale, Ariz. Jerry graduated from Kelso High School in Washington State, Class of 1950. He served four years in the U.S. Navy. He went on to attend University of Washington and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He worked 25 years for Chevron, of which four years were spend in Saudi Arabia with ARAMCO. Jerry and his wife Joyce were married for 68 years and spent their retirement in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents (Owen and Agnes), his sisters (Libby and Joyce). He is survived by his wife, Joyce, his three children, Ted, Debbie, and Tim (Cindy) Aldrich. His four grandsons, Jared, Ken, Elliott, and Shane. One granddaughter, Lauren. Three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Dominic, and Stella. Along with several nieces and nephews.

