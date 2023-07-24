Aug. 7, 1939—July 10, 2023
LONGVIEW—Jerry was a graduate of RAL High School class of 1958 and joined the Navy until honorable discharge in April 1963. He then became a longshoreman until retirement in 2002. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing cards, pool, and darts with friends, and family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Linda Grauman, three step-sons: Greg (Renee), Wayne (Cara), Lee Lindemann, and Heath (Sandy) Jones; two sisters, Patricia Davis, Debra (Harvill) Grauman; one brother, Timothy Grauman; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life at ILWU Longshore Hall, 617 14th Ave July 29, 2023 from 1:00—4:00 PM
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.