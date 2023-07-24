LONGVIEW—Jerry was a graduate of RAL High School class of 1958 and joined the Navy until honorable discharge in April 1963. He then became a longshoreman until retirement in 2002. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing cards, pool, and darts with friends, and family. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Linda Grauman, three step-sons: Greg (Renee), Wayne (Cara), Lee Lindemann, and Heath (Sandy) Jones; two sisters, Patricia Davis, Debra (Harvill) Grauman; one brother, Timothy Grauman; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.