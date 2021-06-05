November 17, 1943—June 1, 2021

Jerrold Wright Ross died at his home in Kalama, Wash., on June 1, 2021. Jerrold, or Jerry as he was known to his friends and family, was born Nov. 17, 1943 to Jowell and Tommie Ross in Portland, Ore. He was the oldest of the couple’s two children, being just over a year older than his sister, Cheryl.

Jerry spent the earliest years of his life in the now-extinct city of Vanport, as his parents worked in Portland’s shipyards during World War II. After the war, Jerry’s family moved to Colton, Oregon and then to Ladd’s Addition in Portland. Jerry went to Washington High School, where he served as editor of the high school newspaper. He was particularly proud to have had the opportunity to interview Nobel award winning scientist Linus Pauling in this role.

Jerry studied at Pacific University and eventually graduated from Portland State University. He worked as an executive for the Boy Scouts of America for 11 years. During this time, he met and married fellow Portland native Teresa Le’Nae Glenn. The two wed at St. Ignatius Church in Southeast Portland October 7,1972.