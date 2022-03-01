Jerri Baxter Rudd

Jerri Jeanne (Baxter) Rudd, also known as “JJ” to her friends, passed away recently at age 69, in her home near Pismo Beach, California, following a long battle with ovarian cancer. Jerri was born in Longview, Washington, and grew up in Castle Rock with her surviving siblings Robert Baxter (Sandy) and Deborah Mallett (Jim).

Jerri graduated salutatorian from Castle Rock High School in 1970 and later from Lower Columbia College where she was educated in computer programming. Jerri worked in the technology field, from retail software to health-care technology, until she retired in 2010.

Jerri is survived by Mike Rudd whom she married in September 2001; her daughter, Jaimee Robles (Don Robles); grandchildren Devon Hemphill, Staff Sargent USAF, Faith Hickman (Matthew Hickman) and Lylah Robles; beloved fur child Roxxi; in-laws Don and Barbara Rudd; and many nieces and nephews. Jerri was preceded in death by her parents, Dana G. and Loraine E. Baxter.

In retirement, Jerri and Mike spent much of much of their time kite boarding in La Vantana, Mexico, at the southern tip of Baja on the Sea of Cortez where they were part of a large kiting community with many friends. Jerri loved to kite and spend time in the warm water swimming, paddle boarding and kayaking. When not kiting Jerri loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She had a deep love of life, family and friends along with boundless energy for adventure.

Private family services will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) https://ocrahope.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/.