Jerome Morrissette

Jerome (Jerry) Morrissette passed away gently and peacefully at home on May 10, with his wife, Gayla, and many members of his family by his side. Jerry was born in 1949 to parents Willis and Lillian Morrissette in Kelso, Washington but spent most of his life and career in the Olympia area where he founded and operated his engineering company, Jerome W. Morrissette and Associates.

Jerry took great pride in his career. Graduating from University of Washington with a degree in Civil Engineering, he worked for cities of Tumwater and Kelso, becoming one of the youngest city engineers before starting his own company in 1978. He was very successful in his career and active in his community. He was in the Tumwater Rotary Club for 50 years where he served as President and Sargent-at-Arms for many years. Those who knew him and loved him knew how he doled out those “Jerryisms”. He was honored with the Jim Brown Rotarian of the year award in 1985. He was very dedicated to the causes supported by the Rotary and active in the fund-raising efforts that supported them. Jerry also served a term on the Tumwater City Council.