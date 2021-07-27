May 6, 1960 — July 19, 2021
Jerome “Mike” Michael Mies passed away July 19, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born May 6, 1960 in Longview Wash. Mike loved hunting, fishing, camping and rock hunting. He was a member of Laborers Local 791 union and worked as a laborer until he retired. A lifelong Kelso resident, Mike graduated from Kelso High School in 1978.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Britteny Mies-Coleman, three grandsons, and one granddaughter, all of St. Helens Ore.; his parents, Jerome “Jerry” and Myrtle Mies of Kelso; and two sisters, Joyce Howell of Kelso and Gerie (Leonce) Lynn Larouche of Longview.
Mike was generous and loved life. His daughter and grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Mike will be missed, but never forgotten and always in our hearts,
