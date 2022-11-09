Mar. 16, 1929—Oct. 16, 2022

Jerome “Jerry” Carl Gregg, 93, of Winlock, WA, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2022.

Jerry was born on March 16, 1929 to Carl McCay and Fay Francilla (Wagner) Gregg on the family farm in Beaver County, OK. His family left Oklahoma when he was 7 years old and moved to Lexington, WA. At 16 years old he began working for Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company. After graduation from Kelso High School in 1947, he enlisted and became a proud Marine and served his country during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharge in 1953. He continued his employment with the telephone company and retired in 1983.

He married Moneva Carter in 1954, and had 2 sons before their divorce in 1959.

He then met and married Marjie Mae Ferrell in 1962, making their home in Longview where they lived until 1980. Jerry went on to fulfill his dream of building a beautiful log home on a country road in Winlock and was happily living their until his death. He loved his family, grandchildren and was a member of Vader Assembly of God Church.

Jerry is predeceased by his parents and his son, Dennis Lee Gregg.

He is survived by his wife; his three children: Martin (Betti) Gregg, Shelly Dreyer and Sheila (Shawn) Anderson; his grandchildren: Hailey, Jerol, Cody, Dennis, Abigail, Alyssa, Clayton and Rose; as well as his great-grandchildren: Vivien, Levi, Ivan, Genevieve, Sylvie, Viola, Liam, Ava, Todd, Juniper, Matilda, Maeve, Lily, Woods, Roan, Reece and Allison.

Please join us for a celebration of his life at 11:00 am on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.