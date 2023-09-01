July 15, 1978—August 18, 2023

ELYRIA, OH—Jeremiah Everett Lee Smith, 45 of Elyria, OH, passed away peacefully at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center on August 18, 2023. He was born July 15, 1978, to Danny and Gay Smith of Kelso, WA.

Jerry grew up in Kelso, WA and attended Coweeman Elementary and Junior High schools. He was a member of the 1996 graduating class of Kelso High School. Jerry attended Eastern Washington University where he graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and pre-law. Soon after graduation, Jerry moved to Scottsdale, AZ where he worked for Cingular as a senior HR consultant and corporate trainer, traveling the country. During his travels to Ohio for work, chance would have him meet his wife, Jennifer. They were married on August 3, 2013, in Portland, OR and they resided in Elyria, OH.

Jerry was an avid sports fan of his Seattle and Cleveland sports teams as well as some of his favorite college teams. He had a love for being in the kitchen cooking and planning the spread for holidays and family gatherings. He was known for his witty personality, and contagious laughter that could fill a room. He was a good friend to many. One of Jerry’s biggest attributes was his selflessness and his willingness to help those in need. Jerry’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Most of all, Jerry will be remembered for his dedication and love for his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife Jennifer; his sister Olivia (Abraham) Wallis, nephew Weiland; his father and mother-in-law David and Patricia Stuebe; brother-in-law Michael Stuebe, nieces Hannah, Leighton, and Rachel. Jerry is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, and countless friends who he was lucky to have loved and supported him throughout life.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and an uncle.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice or consider ways to help those in need to keep Jerry’s honor and memory alive.