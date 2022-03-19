 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeralyn Ann (White) Cabral

Jeralyn Cabral

Oct. 17, 1952 — Feb. 24, 2022

Jeralyn was born in Hanford, California to Jeral Ray and Evelyn (Scherf) White. She went to Delta View Elementary School and graduated in 1970 from Hanford High School in Hanford, California. She met her husband, Gerald Lee Cabral, while in school. They married October 2, 1971 and moved to Longview in 1973. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in October. She was predeceased by her parents and husband Gerald (Nov. 21, 2021).

She is survived by their son Jason Cabral of Longview; and her sisters, Carolyn Gonzales Cook, Lake Stevens, Washington; Patricia McGrew Shupe of Twin Falls, Idaho; and Sheryl McGrew Reynolds of Naselle, Washington. Jeralyn also is survived by 10 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held at noon Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the clubhouse at Brookhollow Estates, 2500 Allen St., Kelso, Washington.

