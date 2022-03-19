Jeralyn Ann (White) Cabral

Jeralyn was born in Hanford, California to Jeral Ray and Evelyn (Scherf) White. She went to Delta View Elementary School and graduated in 1970 from Hanford High School in Hanford, California. She met her husband, Gerald Lee Cabral, while in school. They married October 2, 1971 and moved to Longview in 1973. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in October. She was predeceased by her parents and husband Gerald (Nov. 21, 2021).