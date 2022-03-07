Dec. 19, 1942 — March 5, 2022
Jerald Ray Thompson was born on December 19, 1942, in North Dakota. In his youth, Jerry traveled to the Northwest where he secured jobs on a dairy farm and various construction gigs. A two-year Army service took him to Germany. Afterward, he secured a job as a pot tender at Reynolds Metals until his retirement. While employed at Reynolds, he served as an Aluminum Workers union representative.
Jerry loved racing stock cars and bowling, but had a true passion for motorcycles. He was a GWRRA (Gold Wing Road Riders Association) lifetime member and held the position of Longview, Washington Chapter P Director, and served as a Washington State Ambassador. His adventures took him across the United States to numerous Wing Ding Rallies.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughters, Mary Kanaly (Corey), and Sherry Parsons (Ken); step-daughters, Elizabeth Tripp and Karen George; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also is survived by bothers Duane, Bill, Lester and Mike Bergh. He was preceded in death by siblings Roy and Polly; and a granddaughter, Rachel.
Jerry passed at the Hospice Care Center on March 5, 2022. A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. March 10, 2022, at the clubhouse at Heron Pointe, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.