Dec. 19, 1942 — March 5, 2022

Jerald Ray Thompson was born on December 19, 1942, in North Dakota. In his youth, Jerry traveled to the Northwest where he secured jobs on a dairy farm and various construction gigs. A two-year Army service took him to Germany. Afterward, he secured a job as a pot tender at Reynolds Metals until his retirement. While employed at Reynolds, he served as an Aluminum Workers union representative.

Jerry loved racing stock cars and bowling, but had a true passion for motorcycles. He was a GWRRA (Gold Wing Road Riders Association) lifetime member and held the position of Longview, Washington Chapter P Director, and served as a Washington State Ambassador. His adventures took him across the United States to numerous Wing Ding Rallies.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughters, Mary Kanaly (Corey), and Sherry Parsons (Ken); step-daughters, Elizabeth Tripp and Karen George; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also is survived by bothers Duane, Bill, Lester and Mike Bergh. He was preceded in death by siblings Roy and Polly; and a granddaughter, Rachel.

Jerry passed at the Hospice Care Center on March 5, 2022. A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. March 10, 2022, at the clubhouse at Heron Pointe, 5815 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, Washington.