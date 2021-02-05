Jerald Dwayne Merly

Jerauld (Jerry) Dwayne Merly, 86, was born on September 6, 1934 in Werner, North Dakota and passed away on January 31, 2021 at the Villager Inn Assisted Living Facility in Castle Rock, Wash. Jerry Graduated from Kelso High School in 1952. He enlisted in the US Navy and served two years on the USS Porterfield. He met and married Gladys Heikkinen in 1956. They started their family in Cowlitz County where Jerry worked for 27 years at he Longbell International Paper Company as a supervisor. After retiring he went on to continue cabinetry work until he was 72. Jerry had many hobbies that included fishing, hunting and bowling. Jerry was talented at playing five different instruments, he leaned most towards playing the guitar and organ. He was the life of the party and always the peacemaker.