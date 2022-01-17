Oct. 7, 1975 — Jan. 3, 2022

Jenny Lee Chonzena (maiden name Rose), was born Oct. 7, 1975 and passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Jenny was born in Longview Washington to Bob and Judy Rose. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1994 and attended college at Lower Columbia College.

Jenny was very loving and her family meant everything. She was a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own children. She was insightful and selfless, coming to the aid of anyone in need. She was there night and day for her mom as she recovered from multiple back surgeries without hesitation or question even as it took months for her mom’s recovery.

She enjoyed doing activities with her best friend and husband, Ty, including camping with family and friends especially to the family camping lot. Jenny enjoyed sappy romance novels, Hallmark Christmas movies, roses, purple butterflies, and watching TikTok videos with her sister, Sandy. She had a great love for Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa Lee Clawson, grandma Lucille Clawson, grandpa Clifford Rose and grandma Merlyn Rose.

She is survived by her husband Ty Chonzena; daughter Taylor Rose (Jarod); daughter Hannah Chonzena, and son Tyson Chonzena; dad Robert (Bob) Rose; mom Judy Rose; sister Sandra Rose (Armand); sister Mandy King (Rick); and brother Wayne Rose (Diamond).

A celebration of life is planned from 1 to 4 p.m. January 26, at the Castle Rock Grange.