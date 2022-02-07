 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jennifer Miller

  • 0
Jennifer Miller

July 3, 1993 — Jan. 8, 2022

Jennifer M. Miller was born on July 7, 1993. in Astoria, Oregon. She was a very charismatic and beautiful soul.

Jennifer is survived by her three children Karter, Landon and Logan; her fiancé, Tyler Peabody; her brother, Adam Miller; her father, Paul Miller; as well as her grandmother Terri Chatfeild.

Not only was Jennifer a mother but she was a daughter, sister, cousin, friend and soon-to-be wife.

A celebration of life for Jennifer will take place at the Promise Church in Woodland.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News