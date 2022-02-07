Jennifer Miller

July 3, 1993 — Jan. 8, 2022

Jennifer M. Miller was born on July 7, 1993. in Astoria, Oregon. She was a very charismatic and beautiful soul.

Jennifer is survived by her three children Karter, Landon and Logan; her fiancé, Tyler Peabody; her brother, Adam Miller; her father, Paul Miller; as well as her grandmother Terri Chatfeild.

Not only was Jennifer a mother but she was a daughter, sister, cousin, friend and soon-to-be wife.

A celebration of life for Jennifer will take place at the Promise Church in Woodland.