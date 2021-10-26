April 30, 1969 — Oct. 14, 2021
On October 14, 2021, Jennifer Elaine Lee passed away at home with her husband by her side. She was born to Wendy and John Tischer of Longview.
She fought a brave, courageous battle with brain cancer for five years. We appreciate the many friends that took time out of their days to come and comfort her.
Jennifer worked at the Emporium at the Kelso Mall and then followed that by being a teachers’ aide at Butler Acres and Catlin elementary schools where the kids just loved her. After that, she worked at the Treasurer’s Office for many years making wonderful friends. She had a great sense of humor and supported her kids in all their endeavors. She was an avid sports fan for the Portland Trail Blazers, the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks.
She leaves her husband of 33 years, Richard Lee; her son, Richie Jr (wife, Kendra); granddaughter, Evelyn Elaine of Longview and Brittany Lee; grandson, Brooks Allen of Longview; and son, Brian Lee of Seattle; two sisters, Julie Geier and Krista Sparks, both of Kelso; and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws who adored her.
Jennifer was the life of the party and always decorated her house for each season.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wendy; her stepdad, Mike Bradica; and her father, John Tischer.
She will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life for Jennifer will be held at noon Friday, October 29, at the Green Hills Cemetery.
