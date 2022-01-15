 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jemina Amaro-Anaya

June 6, 1990 — Dec. 16, 2021

Jemina Amaro-Anaya was born June 6, 1990, in Morelos, Mexico, to Toribio Amaro-Sotelo and Cynthia Anaya.

Jemina graduated from Mark Morris High School, class of 2009. She continued to the Dog Farm Bakery, Red Wagon and Red Hat stores before participating in the Lifeworks Program.“Jemi” was well known around her apartment community for many years.

Jemina battled thyroid cancer for 11 months and lost that battle due to COVID-19 on Dec 16,2021. Jemina will be missed by her parents; her brother, Daniel Amaro-Anaya; and her most beloved, Braelyn and Triztyn.

We invite you to join us in celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Jan. 23, 2022, at the Monticello Hotel & Coffeehouse.

