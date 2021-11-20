Jeffrey Scott Morin

Jeff married Patti Postelwait, of Idaho, on December 27, 1995, also his parents’ anniversary. He is survived by his wife, Patti; his son, Racyn, 25, of Portland, Oregon; and his daughter, Riley, 22, of Battle Ground, Washington. He also is survived by his mother and stepfather Claralee and Alex Rohwedder of Kelso, Washington; and his father Leon and stepmother Sharon Morin, of Portland Oregon. His also is survived by his sister, Tara Hill (Mike) of Maple Valley, Washington; brothers Greg Morin, of Kelso, Washington, Scott Rohwedder (Colleen) of Cortland New York, Tim Rohwedder (Elita) of Portland, Oregon and Jason Rohwedder of Kelso, Washington; his father-in-law, Mancel Postelwait; of Idaho; two brothers-in-law, Keith and Kevin Postelwait of Idaho; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Jeff worked at Willamette Print and Blueprint Company in Portland, Oregon, for nearly 20 years. Jeff had countless friends and no one was a stranger to him for long and he definitely lived his life to the fullest. He and Patti went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as often as they could and he had a stash of friends there, too. It was his favorite place to vacation with his family besides their place at Lake Merwin where they did a lot of boating, swimming, etc., as he had been doing there all through his life. He loved his family unconditionally and was an amazing father. He coached and played with his children all the years they were growing up and was active in everything they did. He was also proud of his Native American heritage. Jeff did not want a funeral, so at some later date there will be a celebration of life.