Jeffrey P. Gribbin

Oct. 16, 1947 — Feb. 7, 2022

Jeff Gribbin was born in Vermont. When he was young, he started working in restaurants and in the film industry. He then joined the Coast Guard where he served for five years after graduating from high school.

After deciding civilian life wasn't for him, he enlisted in the Army where he was later promoted to Master EOD Technician. During his time in the Army, he worked his way up to the rank of Master Sergeant, and retired after 18 years. While in the Army, he was asked to be a part of the Secret Service during the Reagan Administration. He also helped escort the Queen.

After retiring, he enjoyed many hobbies which included poker, shooting and being a member of the Cowlitz Coin Club. He served as a range officer, and also taught reloading courses and loved teaching new shooters.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marilyn Gribbin; his seven children, Robert (Shannon) Maki, Megan Maki, Donald Maki, Mernie (Skot) Jones, Brandi (Lorenzo) Scrocca-Gribbin, Shari Gribbin and John Gribbin; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Kay Gribbin.

Jeff's last wish was that any memorial donations be made to the Longview Eagles so they continue his love for helping a variety of charities. The family will have a private burial on Saturday, February 12, in Goldendale, Washington; and a celebration of life open to the public at 3 p.m. February 19 at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave., Longview, Washington.