Mar. 14, 1965—July 1, 2023

LONGVIEW—Jeffrey “Jeff” Mark McNamara, 58, of Longview, passed away at home on July 1, 2023 after battling a long illness and recent surgery. Known for his Irish toughness, it was not a surprise that Jeff’s fighting spirit was evident until the end, as he had made 4th of July plans with his beloved daughter, Miranda, and grandchildren just days before his passing.

Born on March 14, 1965 to Jim and Joan McNamara, Jeff was a lifelong resident of Longview and a proud 1983 R.A. Long graduate. He was loved by everyone whom he came in contact with and was known for his big heart.

Jeff loved sports, NASCAR and making people laugh, but above all, spending time with his family, friends and many dogs was most important.

He is survived by his daughter, Miranda (Nick) Robison; two grandchildren, Kyleea and Roran Robison; mother, Joan McNamara; brother, Mike McNamara; sister, Sue (Phil) Culbertson, all of Longview, WA; sister, Pam (Jason) Heiderscheidt of Aurora, CO and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jim McNamara and sister, Cathy McNamara.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral) A viewing is planned for Thursday, July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Steele Funeral Home.

Private interment will take place at Longview Memorial Park at a later date.

Refer to longviewmemorialpark.com to share your memories of Jeff.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Cowlitz County.