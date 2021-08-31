Aug. 13, 1957 — Aug. 11, 2021

Jeffery N. Kulp, 63, of Winlock, Wash., passed away August 11, 2021 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Wash.

Jeff was born August 13, 1957, to Robert and Anna Mae Kulp of Manheim, Penn. He was a 1976 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Jeff’s love for the outdoors first took him to Arizona and then to Washington. He was employed as a machinist for more than 40 years, most recently employed at Cascade Hydraulics and Machine in Longview. Jeff enjoyed hunting and fishing, going for walks and drives in the woods, and watching the deer in his back pasture. He enjoyed singing on occasion at the Castle Rock Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by siblings Bob (Patti) of Lancaster, Penn., and Wes (Dina) and Brenda Ruhl of Manheim, Penn.; as well as the love of his life, Jan Mercer of Castle Rock.

Along with Hospice, Jan provided Jeff with love, support and compassionate care, comforting not only Jeff, but his family who could not be with him. Jeff is resting in the arms of his Savior and singing with the angels. His ashes will be scattered around Gifford National Forest in Washington.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Any donations may be made in Jeff’s name to Community Home Health and Hospice’s Hospice Care Center, 1035 11th Ave., Longview WA 98632.