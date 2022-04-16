Oct. 1, 1961 — March 20, 2022

Jeffery Alan Schmidt, 60, loving husband, father, brother, son, brother-in-law, son-in-law, nephew, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully of a pulmonary embolism March 20, 2022, in Vancouver, Washington, surrounded by his wife, Lori, and family.

Jeff was born in Silverton, Oregon, to Alan and Terrie Schmidt on October 1, 1961, the second of four siblings. He graduated from Silverton Union High School where he was a stand-out athlete in wrestling, track and football. His short track shorts helped him meet the love of his life, Lori Kleiner, to whom he was married for more than 38 years.

Jeff was a registered professional engineer, earning his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology. He chose to devote his career to the public, building and maintaining the region’s infrastructure. He worked as a civil engineer for the City of Kirkland, Cowlitz County and the City of Vancouver, from which he retired in 2020.

His engineering mind went everywhere he went. He could pack a car like a professional Tetris player and engaged his children with mental puzzles. He frequently detoured to marvel at new construction, transferring his passion to the people with him, so that each bridge serves as a fond memory of the curious mind that taught them. He was the consummate handyman and could frequently be found designing some new project in his spare time.

Jeff almost always was smiling and enjoyed making new friends. His genuinely engaging nature nurtured the souls of those around him. He coached youth soccer, volunteered with young people and presented marriage encounter workshops through his church. He and Lori were proud supporters of the Portland Timbers soccer team and they both enjoyed attending Burning Man festivals.

Jeff always found time to savor the many joys of this world. He traveled with his family widely, including adventurous trips to the Nepalese Himalaya and strolling among sea urchins in the Dominican Republic. He was an early-morning racquetball player, thrift-store junky, outdoor-sports enthusiast, and spontaneous collector of rocks, especially heart-shaped rocks when hiking with Lori. He enjoyed brewing hard apple cider and was an avid wine enthusiast who was known to buy more wine than he had room for in his homemade wine cellar.

Above all, Jeff was an extremely devoted husband and father who always found time to support his children. Inseparable life partners since their high school days, he and Lori were deeply in love with one another for more than 40 years. Their relationship was a beacon to many in this world.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Lori; and their three children, Grace, Matthew and Samuel; as well as his mother, Terrie, and his younger sisters, Brenda and Stephanie. He was preceded in death by his father, Alan; and his older sister, Tammie.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the Fort Vancouver Red Cross building, Vancouver, Washington.