May 17, 2022

Jeannine Moore passed away May 17, 2022, in Longview, Washington, at the age of 86. She was surrounded by her loving family. Jeannine was born in Zebulon, Kentucky, to Morrell and Truly Freeman. Her family moved to Washington state when she was 8 years old.

In 1953, she married Franklin “Buzz” Moore in Seattle and they made their home in Morton. The family moved to Cathlamet in 1962. Jeannine worked for the Wahkiakum Conservation District and for Seattle First National Bank, retiring as bank manager. After retirement, Jeannine and Buzz enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. Jeannine was very artistic and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, pottery, cooking and canning. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds in her neighborhood, especially the hummingbirds and the crows. The crows recognized her and would only eat if she fed them. She would sometimes have a freezer full of bread for them. She loved the dachshunds she and Buzz had over the years. Most of all, she loved and cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Jeannine is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Debra (Dean) Takko and Terry (Steve) Amondson; son Greg Moore; sisters Joan Green and Arden Cattanach; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Buzz; her parents, Morrell and Truly; and brothers Wade and Gary Freeman.

A graveside service will be held for family with a memorial gathering for family and friends at 4:30 June 3rd at No. 6 Morgan Drive, Cathlamet. For anyone who would like to donate in her name, some of Jeannine’s favorite charities were Community Home Health & Hospice, the Salvation Army and The Humane Society of Cowlitz County. Jeannine’s family expresses their thanks to the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center staff and to Community Home Health & Hospice for the care they gave her. Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.