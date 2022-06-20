Jeannie Ellen Lotz

Aug. 25, 1939 — May 28, 2022

Jeannie Lotz passed away peacefully May 28, 2022, with family by her side. Jeannie was born to James and Helen Lynass in Delbourne, Alberta, Canada, in 1939. She spent her early childhood on the prairie until moving to Washington state with her parents, Frank and Helen Partridge; and her brother, Jimmie around 1950. She later graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1957. She married William (Bill) Lotz later that year. They were married for 44 years until Bill’s passing in 2001. In 2004, Jeannie moved from Longview to Castle Rock where she could be closer to family.

She is survived by her two children, William (Billy) Lotz of West Richland, Washington; and Lori Buckendahl of Ola, Idaho; three granddaughters, Lindsay Asmus of Richland, Washington, Bethany Owens of Richland, Washington, and Kelsey Lotz of Ocean Park, Washington; and six grandchildren. She also is survived by two brothers, Jim Lynass of Spokane, Washington; and John Partridge of Castle Rock, Washington.

Jean, as many called her, was an incredibly talented woman who believed a person could accomplish anything they set their mind to. She loved and cared for her family and friends with her whole heart. Even more importantly, she loved and served God with dedication. All who met her, loved her. She will be truly missed.

A memorial service for Jeannie will be held at 1 p.m. July 9 at the First Baptist Church in Castle Rock.