Jeannette Lee Stacy

May 3, 1939 — Jan. 20, 2022
Jeannette Stacy was born on May 3, 1939, in Libby, Montana. She was the daughter of Albert Ray Nelson and Edith Mary AuKamp. She was raised on a ranch in Rexford, Montana. She was raised with sisters Virginia Rose, Ruth Bailey, Carol Hyatt, and Michael AuKamp, who was later born and raised in Kelso, Washington.
She married James (Jiggs) L. Stacy in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, in 1956. They were married for 65 years.
Jeannette and Jiggs moved from Montana to Durango, Colorado, in 1959, and finally settled in Kalama, Washington, in 1962. Jeannette was a homemaker and raised four children, Christie Riley (Dan), James Stacy (Reiko), Rex Stacy, and Tina Wixon (David). Her favorite pastime was the continuous home-canning of veggies, fruits, meats and fish throughout her lifetime. Additional pastimes included reading and visiting numerous relatives throughout the Pacific Northwest.
