November 17, 1934—October 23, 2020
Jeanne S. Hagen of Rainier, Ore., went home to Jesus on October 23, 2020 at the age of 85.
Jeanne was born to Penn and Martha Mathewson in Bagley Minnesota November 17, 1934 where she resided with her sisters Maxine Gedstad, Peggy Anderson, Mary Colligan and Bette Peevy who preceded her death. Also preceding her death are sons Bruce Klinke and William Klinke.
Jeanne is survived by daughters Penny Klinke Olson, Pamela Hagen French, Karen Hagen Bracken, sons David Klinke and Kenneth Hagen. She was also loved by her 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Flowers may be sent to Columbia Funeral Services 1105 Maple St.,Longview Wash., 98632 as early as November 5, 2020 as well as a viewing on Friday November 6, 2020 from 10-5.
Services will be held at Alston Corner Assembly of God in Rainier, Ore., on November 7 at 2:00 pm. The family invites all to a reception at Beaver Valley Grange following the service and private graveside burial.
Condolences can be sent to:
In Memory of Jeanne Hagen
C/O Nicole Bracken
1774 Delaware St.
Longview, WA 98632
