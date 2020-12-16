May 28, 1947—December 11, 2020

Jeanne Marie Eslick, 73, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on December 11, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1947 in Longview, Wash., to Gene and Mavis Kinch.

Jeanne graduated from RA Long High School in 1965. She married Jon Eslick in 1966. She resided in the local area for 73 years.

At one time, Jeanne and her husband owned the Pastime tavern in Castle Rock. She was a Cafeteria Manager at Mark Morris High School before retiring in 2008.

Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her children and grand children. She enjoyed being with people and was outgoing in everything she did. She loved to cook and bake.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jon Eslick; her mother, Mavis Kinch; a brother, Gary (Mimi) Kinch; three sons, Brian, Barry and Scott Eslick; two grand daughters, one grandson, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Gene Eslick.

Memorial contributions can be made to Longview Humane Society. At her request, there will be no service.