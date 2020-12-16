May 28, 1947—December 11, 2020
Jeanne Marie Eslick, 73, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away on December 11, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1947 in Longview, Wash., to Gene and Mavis Kinch.
Jeanne graduated from RA Long High School in 1965. She married Jon Eslick in 1966. She resided in the local area for 73 years.
At one time, Jeanne and her husband owned the Pastime tavern in Castle Rock. She was a Cafeteria Manager at Mark Morris High School before retiring in 2008.
Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her children and grand children. She enjoyed being with people and was outgoing in everything she did. She loved to cook and bake.
Jeanne is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jon Eslick; her mother, Mavis Kinch; a brother, Gary (Mimi) Kinch; three sons, Brian, Barry and Scott Eslick; two grand daughters, one grandson, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Gene Eslick.
Memorial contributions can be made to Longview Humane Society. At her request, there will be no service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.