June 22, 1921 — Dec. 19, 2021

Jeanette May Combs passed away at the age of 100 on December 19, 2021. She was born June 22, 1921, in Antelope Valley, South Dakota, to Frank Otto Gottlieb Littke and Emma Lena (Frantz) Littke. Her family, including three brothers and a sister, resided in Merrill, Wisconsin, and Eagle Butte, South Dakota, until moving to Midland, Oregon in 1932. Their family settled on a farm in Mayger, Oregon, where Jeanette was a 1939 Clatskanie High School graduate. Jeanette married Wesley Glen Combs from Delena, Oregon, in 1941 living first in Longview before settling in Rainier, Oregon, where they raised their two daughters Caroll Marie and Betty Jean. Jeanette and Wesley moved back to Longview in 1986 and she enjoyed the care of family and staff at A Time Honored Adult Family Home these last five years.

Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and also known as “the pie lady” for her many years baking pies for several Rainier restaurants. She was a lifelong volunteer known well for her sense of humor at the Rainier Senior Center, The Friendly Guild, and at Rainier schools enjoying many different crafts.

She is survived by her sister Eunice Chase; her two daughters, Caroll Marie Belew (Barry) and Betty Jean Balkan; four grandchildren: Shelley Balkan-Mez (Hans-Christian), Tony Balkan (Ari), Corey Balkan (Julie) and Daniel Pendleton; and seven great-grandchildren: Natalie, Alex, Leah, Christian, Emma, Macie and Kelcie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, in 1997; three brothers: Milton Henry, Clifford Adolf and Darrell Frank; and her granddaughter Amanda Suzanne.

At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements are by Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park where she will be reunited with her husband. Remembrances may be sent to Community Home Health & Hospice, the Alzheimer’s Association, or to the Rainier Senior Center.