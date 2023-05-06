May 3, 1931—April 20, 2023
CLATSKANIE, OR—Jean M. Wolfenbarger passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, peacefully at home. Jean was 91 years old, lived in Clatskanie, Oregon since 1976. Jean’s husband Jim L. Wolfenbarger preceded her in death on November 26, 2019.
Jean was very proud to be a military wife for almost 20 years and enjoyed gardening, Eastern Star, playing bingo, and spending time with family. Jean is survived by her daughters Susan Murray (Rex), Sara Griffith; two grandchildren, Melissa Dunbar (Brian), Ryan Winters; two great-grandchildren Spencer Dunbar (Chelsea), Nick Dunbar (Jessica); and three great-great grandchildren: Adelaide Dunbar, Rori Jean Marie Dunbar and Penelope Dunbar, and son-in-law Ralph Winters.
A memorial service will be held May 13 at the Clatskanie Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. A potluck will be held after the service at the Masonic Hall across the street from the church.
