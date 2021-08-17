Jean Kathryn Thompson

September 24, 1933 — May 25, 2021

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Jean Kathryn Olson Thompson, loving wife and mother of three children, died at the age of 87 at Hospice Care Center in Longview.

Jean was born on September 24, 1933, in Longview, Wash., to George Franklin Olson and Kathyryn Amelia Johnston Olson. She graduated from St. Helens High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in education from the Oregon College of Education. She taught many different grades in elementary school for many years.

On August 22, 1954, she married Vance Lee Thompson. They raised three children, Kathy, Keith, and Kurt. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vance, who died only two months before Jean.

Her parents, George and Kathryn; and sister, Peggy, also preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mauser (Fred) of Rainier; and her sons, Keith of Bakersfield, Calif., and Kurt (Rhiana) of Kelso, Wash. She has three grandsons and seven granddaughters, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

An open house memorial gathering for Vance and Jean will be held from1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 29988 Riverview Drive, Rainier, Ore. An informal service will take place at 2:30 p.m. This date was chosen as it would have been their 67th wedding anniversary.