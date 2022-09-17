Jean Elizabeth Nesbit

Jan. 6, 1932—Aug. 14, 2022
Jean E. Nesbit, 90, Castle Rock, WA, passed away on August 14, 2022. Born January 6,1932 in Bonner Springs, Kansas to Glenn Bockover and Dorothy (Meade) Bockover.
Jean, her twin sister Geraldine (Gerry), and their mother moved out west in 1944 and settled in the Bremerton area. In 1947 the family relocated to Castle Rock, WA.
Jean graduated from Kelso High School in 1950.
On June 10, 1950 Jean married Richard D. Nesbit in Castle Rock, where they made their home after a honeymoon down the Oregon Coast.
Jean is survived by her and Richards four children: Kelly (Butch) Gerrits of Winlock, Sally (Stan) Marcil of Castle Rock, Becky (Bud) Riley of Toutle, and Shawn (Selina) Nesbit of Toledo. Six grandchildren: Brad, Katie, Amanda, Bill, Emily and Breanna. Ten great-grandchildren and her twin sister’s four children that she always thought of as her own, Pauline, Kathleen, Fred and Marlene.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Richard; her twin sister; Gerry; and grandson, Matthew Sauters.
Jean had many hobbies. She was an excellent seamstress, talented artist in drawing and painting, she loved to travel, loved to go shopping and even took flying lessons. She was accomplished enough to fly solo a couple of times.
Jean enjoyed her long and exciting life full of adventures.
Celebration of life will be October 1, 2022 @ 12:30. Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Hwy, Castle Rock, WA. All food and refreshments will be provided
