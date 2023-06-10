July 6, 1936—May 16, 2023
VANCOUVER—Jean was raised in Rainer and then moved to Deer Island where she raised her five children Debi, Ed, Craig, Lenny, and Jodi. She worked as a hair stylist and owned a hair salon in Rainer. She then became a nanny and worked with three very special families who loved her and she loved them as family throughout the years. She loved the sunshine and warm weather and spent many years in San Diego, Ca. She eventually settled in Vancouver, Wa.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many survivors including her four surviving children, five grandkids, and 11 great grandkids who will all miss her and keep her memory alive in their hearts forever.
She passed away peacefully with her significant other of 10 years Richard, children, and grandchildren by her side. Service will be held at the Rainer senior center at 2:00 p.m., June 25, 2023. Interment will be at the Green Mountain Cemetery where her ashes and her late husbands, Wally Mock, will be placed in the grave of her deceased daughter Debi McCollam.
