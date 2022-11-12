March 11, 1934—Nov. 3, 2022
Jean C. DeShazer passed away on November 3, 2022 at her home. Jean was born on March 11, 1934 in Chester, Montana to Merwin and Ruby Ward. Jean grew up in the Libby, MT area and later married Donald DeShazer on January 15, 1951 in Coeur d’Alene, ID. And to this union raised two children, Donna and Lee.
Jean loved to knit, crochet and sew until she couldn’t do it anymore. The thing that brought her the most enjoyment was her family and a good family get together.
Jean is survived by her two children: Donna (James) Pogue and Lee (Mary) DeShazer, along with her 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and her 6 great great grandchildren. Her brother, Terry Ward and her sister, Doris Wilson and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and two grandchildren and two brothers.
A family Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared awww.strate-funeral.com for the DeShazer family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the family.
