 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JC Isley

  • 0

Aug. 15, 1933 — Jan. 29, 2022

JC was born on Aug. 15, 1933, in Austin, Texas, to Nellie and Everett Isley. He had a long and productive life and passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, in Centralia, Washington.

He was a Korean War Veteran.

There will be a celebration of JC’s life at 1 p.m. February 26 at Timberlake Church, 1955 Huntington Avenue S., Castle Rock, Washington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News